Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Position Reduced by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902,514 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.22% of Kanzhun worth $12,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 1.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kanzhun by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $17.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.65 and a beta of 0.42. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. Kanzhun had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

