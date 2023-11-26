Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,527 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 822,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,457,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 146,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 85,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock worth $760,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $102.78 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

