Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,099 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $101.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

