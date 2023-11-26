Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 51,048 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after buying an additional 591,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,767,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,455,000 after buying an additional 510,529 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,038,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

