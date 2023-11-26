Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 5,822 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,860,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,734,000 after buying an additional 2,019,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,101,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,893,000 after buying an additional 1,106,336 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,750,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,492,000 after buying an additional 82,033 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,744,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,526,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $105.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.