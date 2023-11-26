Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 319,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth about $368,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of GAPR opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $31.98.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

