Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,757 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 2.69% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $12,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.19 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $55.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

