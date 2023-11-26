Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 2.71% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAVA. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Value ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $461.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.