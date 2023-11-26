Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $89.59 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

