Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,947,000 after purchasing an additional 236,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.