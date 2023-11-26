Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 480.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,440 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $12,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,745,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 25,763.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,815,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,592 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,435,000 after purchasing an additional 874,666 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,850,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after purchasing an additional 823,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

