Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.27 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,754 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $110.72 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
