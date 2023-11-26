Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.40 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 451,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,115,000 after buying an additional 46,163 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,760,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,003,000 after buying an additional 168,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

