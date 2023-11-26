Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after buying an additional 308,876,983 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 216.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after buying an additional 1,839,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after buying an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN opened at $265.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.44. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $142.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.