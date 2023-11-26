Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,928 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,105,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $49.91 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.92.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.