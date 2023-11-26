Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $13.02 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,619 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $619.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $624.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

