Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,760 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.77% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June worth $8,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June by 3,673.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF June stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

