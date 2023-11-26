Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of FHLC opened at $61.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

