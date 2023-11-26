Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 8.39% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 663,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Get Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FSMD opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $34.76.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.