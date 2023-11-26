Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,360 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 863,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after buying an additional 632,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after buying an additional 587,392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $48.25 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

