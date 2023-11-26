Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,074 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 7,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,106,000 after buying an additional 972,663 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 759,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,715,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 269,283 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,917,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

