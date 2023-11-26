Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 126.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,008 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 172,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

