Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,644,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $147,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DGRO stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

