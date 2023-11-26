Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $490.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

