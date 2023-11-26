Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,140 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $79.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.