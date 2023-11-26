Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND opened at $70.56 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

