Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,913 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

