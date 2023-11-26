Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 98,411 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98,411 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $92.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

