Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,414,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 99.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,494,000 after purchasing an additional 161,318 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

DIA opened at $353.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $314.97 and a 12-month high of $356.70.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

