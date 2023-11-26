Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Key Tronic

Key Tronic Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KTCC opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Key Tronic has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Key Tronic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period.

About Key Tronic

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.