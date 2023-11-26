Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) & Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Financial Comparison

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) and Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Kezar Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Kamada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kezar Life Sciences and Kamada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Kezar Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,102.45%. Kamada has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.05%. Given Kezar Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kezar Life Sciences is more favorable than Kamada.

Kezar Life Sciences has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kamada has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Kamada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences N/A -36.18% -32.03% Kamada 4.07% 5.93% 3.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kezar Life Sciences and Kamada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences N/A N/A -$68.24 million ($1.22) -0.75 Kamada $129.34 million 1.64 -$2.32 million $0.13 36.31

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Kezar Life Sciences. Kezar Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kamada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kamada beats Kezar Life Sciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis. Its preclinical products include KZR-261, a novel first-in-class protein secretion inhibitor for the treatment of tumors resistant to traditional chemotherapeutics; and KZR-TBD for the treatment of oncology and immunology. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD. It also provides KamRho (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus. In addition, the company distributes BRAMITOB to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; AEROBIKA, an OPEP device; RUPAFIN for Allergic rhinitis and Urticaria; IVIG for immunodeficiency-related conditions; VARITECT for chicken pox and zoster herpes; ZUTECTRA and HEPATECT CP for hepatitis B; MEGALOTECT CP for cytomegalovirus virus; RUCONEST for angioedema attacks; heparin sodium injection for thrombo-embolic disorders and prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and thromboembolic events; ALBUMIN for blood plasma; Factor VIII for hemophilia type A; and Factor IX for hemophilia type B. Further, it offers IXIARO for Japanese encephalitis; VIVOTIF for Salmonella Typhi; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis; LAMZEDE for alpha-mannosidosis; and ELIGARD for prostate cancer. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. It has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. Kamada Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

