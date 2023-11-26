Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) & George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) and George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Knightscope shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.8% of George Risk Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and George Risk Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -224.68% N/A -117.62% George Risk Industries 31.19% 12.14% 10.98%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Knightscope has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Knightscope and George Risk Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 0 0 1 0 3.00 George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Knightscope and George Risk Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $5.63 million 7.83 -$25.64 million N/A N/A George Risk Industries $19.98 million 3.08 $4.76 million $1.23 10.16

George Risk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Knightscope.

Summary

George Risk Industries beats Knightscope on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+ remote monitoring, an optional service for clients that operate without a fully staffed 24/7 security operations center. The company serves universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, parks, casinos, corporations, law enforcement, county agencies, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company serves security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

