KWB Wealth Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.22. 236,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,489. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

