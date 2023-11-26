KWB Wealth Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

KWB Wealth cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 9.0% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $55,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,508. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

