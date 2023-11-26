KWB Wealth Reduces Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

KWB Wealth reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 1.2% of KWB Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.48% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 71,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 105.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.39. 32,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,539. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

