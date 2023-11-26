KWB Wealth Reduces Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

KWB Wealth cut its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises about 1.4% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $269,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PFFD traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 187,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,030. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.89.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.