KWB Wealth Sells 10,046 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

KWB Wealth reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,046 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.4% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KWB Wealth owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $57,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,865. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.