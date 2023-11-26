KWB Wealth Sells 5,255 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF makes up 1.4% of KWB Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. KWB Wealth owned about 0.38% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 187,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,030. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $21.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

