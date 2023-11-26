L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires 493 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,629,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,595,043. The stock has a market cap of $118.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

