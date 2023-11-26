L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires 889 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 134,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,214,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,701,000 after buying an additional 69,667 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.