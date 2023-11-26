L2 Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.85 and a 200 day moving average of $307.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

