L2 Asset Management LLC Buys 198 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

CRM opened at $224.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a PE ratio of 141.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $262.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total value of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,783,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.11, for a total value of $3,166,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,981,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,783,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $392,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,165 shares of company stock valued at $144,224,640. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.