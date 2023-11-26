L2 Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,625 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after buying an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.17 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,431 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $153,861.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $153,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $91,406.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,984.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,659. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

