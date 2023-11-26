L2 Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. 399,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.90 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

