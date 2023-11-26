L2 Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 145.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $94.13. 821,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

