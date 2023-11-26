L2 Asset Management LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.35. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

