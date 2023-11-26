L2 Asset Management LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $268,923,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $412.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.60 and a 200-day moving average of $392.54. The company has a market cap of $386.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $336.43 and a one year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

