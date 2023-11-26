L2 Asset Management LLC Invests $896,000 in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in Qorvo by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Qorvo by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 657,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 216,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

