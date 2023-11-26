L2 Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PKG opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $159.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

