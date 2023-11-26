L2 Asset Management LLC Purchases 425 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $164.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

